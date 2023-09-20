Ukraine's Security Service explains that MP's valuables were confiscated to prevent them from escaping seizure

In the course of repeated searches at the home of Ukrainian MP Nestor Shufrych, who is suspected of treason, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has confiscated valuables to prevent them from being removed to avoid seizure.

Source: SSU press service in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda; Ukrainska Pravda source in the SSU

Details: Ukrainska Pravda’s source said that people close to Shufrych had been planning to remove the items secretly to avoid them being confiscated.

The SSU confirmed that its employees recently conducted urgent investigative actions at Shufrych's place of residence.

Quote from the SSU: "Measures were taken to prevent third parties from removing valuables belonging to the MP which are subject to seizure in accordance with the sanction prescribed by the article under which he has been charged.

As a result of the investigative actions, valuables were seized and are currently being sent for expert analysis."

Previously: Shufrych's lawyer, Oleksandr Tananakin, posted a photograph on Facebook of the MP's house with "empty walls" and wrote that during the second search, law enforcement officers had removed all the valuables from the apartment without a court order.

Background:

On Friday 15 September, it was revealed that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) found banned Russian St George’s ribbons, medals and uniforms during a search at the home of MP Nestor Shufrych from the banned Opposition Platform For Life, a pro-Russian and Eurosceptic political party.

The SSU also found a document with a plan for the autonomy of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, dated 2014, signed by former MP Viktor Medvedchuk, now deprived of Ukrainian citizenship, and Shufrych himself.

Shufrych was declared suspected of treason.

The court has chosen a measure of restraint for Shufrych – detention for two months without the right to pay bail.

