We will work with US on solutions to prevent new acts of aggression against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Iryna BalachukFriday, 22 September 2023, 01:29
We will work with US on solutions to prevent new acts of aggression against Ukraine – Zelenskyy
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukraine and the United States will work on strategic solutions to prevent new aggressions against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

Source: meeting broadcast on the 24/7 national joint newscast 

Quote: "Thank you very much, dear Mr. President Biden.  Thank you for a warm meeting and very productive, strong negotiations. And today, we have some important results. We agreed to work on the future force of Ukraine.  It’s very important.  It is strategic decision that will allow us to prevent any — any new aggression against us, against Ukraine, our people."

Details: Zelenskyy said this "will be one of the outcomes of Vilnius G7 Declaration and our bilateral security arrangements [the NATO summit in Vilnius – ed.]".

"We reached new agreement. We will continue to work on the peace formula and — and preparing the summit.  So, thank you so much not only for these points — for all these points, for all these 575 days. Thank you," Zelenskyy pointed out.

Background: 

