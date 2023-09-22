All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine reaches Russia's last defence line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast − ISW

Iryna BalachukFriday, 22 September 2023, 05:55
Ukraine reaches Russia's last defence line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast − ISW
MAP: ISW WEBSITE

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has reported that Ukrainian armoured vehicles are already operating beyond the last line of Russian defensive fortifications, which Ukrainian forces are currently breaking through in the west of Zaporizhzhia Oblast – although it is too early to claim that Ukraine’s Armed Forces have completely broken through this Russian defensive layer.

Source: the ISW

Quote from the ISW: "Geolocated footage posted on September 21 indicates that Ukrainian armoured vehicles advanced south of the Russian anti-tank ditches and dragon’s teeth obstacles that are part of a tri-layered defence and engaged in limited combat immediately west of Verbove (18 km southeast of Orikhiv). It is unclear if Ukrainian forces retain these positions, however."

Advertisement:

Details: The ISW reported that they have seen for the first time that Ukrainian forces are using armoured vehicles outside Russia's three-layer defence.

The ISW emphasises that this presence of Ukrainian armoured vehicles beyond the last line of the current Russian defence layer indicates that the Ukrainians have sufficiently breached the first two lines of this layer to move their vehicles forward.

"The Ukrainian ability to bring armoured vehicles to and through the most formidable Russian defences intended to stop them and to operate these vehicles near prepared Russian defensive positions are important signs of progress in the Ukrainian counteroffensive," the ISW noted.

 
MAP: ISW WEBSITE

The ISW noted that additional geolocation footage posted on 20 and 21 September indicates that Ukrainian forces have also advanced to the west and southwest of the settlement of Verbove.

In this way, the Russian troops, currently defending in the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, have failed to prevent the Ukrainian troops from advancing gradually but confidently since mid-August.

The ISW wrote that it has constantly been observing the slow but regular advance of Ukrainian troops in this area, despite the fact that the Russian military is transferring parts of relatively elite units here to strengthen its defensive operations.

Additionally, the ISW noted that Ukrainian troops conducted several drone and missile strikes on the Russian airfield near occupied Saky in Crimea and possibly damaged Russian aircraft.

In addition, satellite images confirmed that Ukrainian forces also struck the 744th Communications Centre of the Black Sea Fleet command in occupied Crimea on 20 September. Images show that Ukrainian strikes destroyed a large part of the command post near Verkhniosadove, 16 km northeast of Sevastopol.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement: