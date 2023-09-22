Heavy fighting underway near Klishchiivka near railway

Heavy fighting is ongoing in the area of the settlement of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast, particularly near the railway line that supplies Russian forces.

Source: Illia Yevlash, press service chief for Operational Command Skhid (East), during a broadcast by Radio Svoboda (Liberty)

Quote: "There is heavy fighting in the area of the railway. The railway is also under constant artillery fire, both theirs and ours. It is not to say that they have full control over the railway. But we are trying to gain a foothold in order to completely block the occupiers from advancing in this area so that the railway is ours."

Details: Earlier, Yevlash stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were now controlling the Bakhmut-Horlivka Road, through which Russian forces receive supplies, under direct fire. This "has significantly complicated the logistics of Russian troops," he said.

UK Defence Intelligence reports that the liberation of the settlements of Klishchiivka and Andriivka have brought Ukrainian forces closer to one of the main supply routes to the city of Bakhmut.

"However, Russia continues to hold the railway line which runs along an embankment between Klishchiivka and the T 05-13, creating a readily defendable obstacle," the UK MoD review dated 20 September stressed.

Background:

On 17 September, the Ukrainian Defence Forces confirmed they had liberated Klishchiivka, south of Bakhmut.

The US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested that the liberation of Klishchiivka and Andriivka might have caused severe degradation of the Russian units fighting for them.

