Romania's President on Russian drones: We are not under attack, but falling wreckage is a problem

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 12:47
Klaus Iohannis. Photo: Getty Images

Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, considers the downing of Russian drones on the territory of his country during Russian attacks on the Danube ports of Ukraine to be a real problem.

Source: Agerpres, citing Iohannis at the World Leaders Forum at Columbia University in New York

Quote: "Drones are not attacking Romania, but the fact that their wreckage falling on the country's territory is a real problem that needs to be solved. So far, no one has been hurt, but that does not mean these incidents do not count," Iohannis said.

Details: Iohannis reiterated that Russia is attacking ports on the Ukrainian coast to prevent the transit of grain, and called these attacks war crimes.

The Romanian president also said that people living on the Romanian bank of the Danube near the areas affected by the attacks are afraid, but understand the importance of supporting Ukraine.

"They see the bombing on the other side and think that if we stand and watch, we can be next," Iohannis concluded.

Previously: General Gheorghiță Vlad, Romania's Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, has said the country's army is ready to bring down Russian drones that pose a threat.

Background:

