Russians claim missile attack near Belbek air base in Sevastopol

The Russian forces have supposedly shot down a missile near the Belbek airfield in the city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed sham "governor" of Sevastopol, on Telegram; Russian road information centre, which reports on the situation on the Crimean Bridge, on Telegram

Details: Razvozhayev claimed that the Russian troops were "responding to a missile attack". Russian air defence forces supposedly shot down a missile near the Belbek air base, but "work is ongoing".

Shortly before that, an air-raid warning was issued in Sevastopol, which halted sea and land public transport in the city. Later, Rozvozhayev reported that the all-clear had been sounded.

In addition, the Crimean bridge was closed to traffic for almost an hour, but is now open.

Background:

On the morning of 22 September, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by guided missiles and UAVs on occupied Crimea, with the Russians claiming they had managed to shoot down one missile and two drones.

Later, it was reported that there had been a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. The Russian Ministry of Defence even acknowledged the death of one soldier, although later, the Russian MoD said that person had gone missing.

Foreign media outlets reported that Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, stated that at least 9 people, including Russian generals, were killed and 16 wounded in the Ukrainian attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol.

A successful operation by Ukrainian Special Operations Forces resulted in a high-precision missile strike on 22 September on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol.

