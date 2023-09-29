All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia's FSB detains alleged "spies" daily in Crimea in wake of attacks on military facilities

Iryna BalachukFriday, 29 September 2023, 12:27
Russia's FSB detains alleged spies daily in Crimea in wake of attacks on military facilities
STRIKE ON THE HEADQUARTERS OF RUSSIA'S BLACK SEA FLEET IN SEVASTOPOL, PHOTO: KREMLIN-ALIGNED NEWS AGENCY TASS

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) claims to detain supposed "spies" almost daily in temporarily occupied Crimea following a wave of attacks on military facilities located on the peninsula.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities), a project of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Details: The Russian FSB reported on 29 September that a resident of the city of Kerch had been detained on charges of "espionage".

Advertisement:

A man, 45, supposedly on the instructions of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, "took photos and videos of the movement of military equipment" and passed this information to a "handler".

A day earlier, Russian security forces also reported the detention of a man in the city of Sevastopol on suspicion of "high treason".

He supposedly got a job building fortifications in Crimea "on the instructions of Ukrainian intelligence".

Background:

  • On the morning of 22 September, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by guided missiles and UAVs on occupied Crimea, with the Russians claiming they had managed to shoot down one missile and two drones.
  • Later, it was reported that there had been a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. The Russian Ministry of Defence even acknowledged the death of one soldier, although later, the Russian MoD said that person had gone missing.
  • Foreign media outlets reported that Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.
  • Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, stated that at least nine people, including Russian generals, were killed and 16 wounded in the Ukrainian attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol.
  • A successful operation by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine resulted in a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol on 22 September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: