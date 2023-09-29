Russia's FSB detains alleged "spies" daily in Crimea in wake of attacks on military facilities

STRIKE ON THE HEADQUARTERS OF RUSSIA'S BLACK SEA FLEET IN SEVASTOPOL, PHOTO: KREMLIN-ALIGNED NEWS AGENCY TASS

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) claims to detain supposed "spies" almost daily in temporarily occupied Crimea following a wave of attacks on military facilities located on the peninsula.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities), a project of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Details: The Russian FSB reported on 29 September that a resident of the city of Kerch had been detained on charges of "espionage".

A man, 45, supposedly on the instructions of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, "took photos and videos of the movement of military equipment" and passed this information to a "handler".

A day earlier, Russian security forces also reported the detention of a man in the city of Sevastopol on suspicion of "high treason".

He supposedly got a job building fortifications in Crimea "on the instructions of Ukrainian intelligence".

Background:

On the morning of 22 September, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by guided missiles and UAVs on occupied Crimea, with the Russians claiming they had managed to shoot down one missile and two drones.

Later, it was reported that there had been a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. The Russian Ministry of Defence even acknowledged the death of one soldier, although later, the Russian MoD said that person had gone missing.

Foreign media outlets reported that Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, stated that at least nine people, including Russian generals, were killed and 16 wounded in the Ukrainian attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol.

A successful operation by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine resulted in a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol on 22 September.

