All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia's FSB detains alleged "spies" daily in Crimea in wake of attacks on military facilities

Iryna BalachukFriday, 29 September 2023, 12:27
Russia's FSB detains alleged spies daily in Crimea in wake of attacks on military facilities
STRIKE ON THE HEADQUARTERS OF RUSSIA'S BLACK SEA FLEET IN SEVASTOPOL, PHOTO: KREMLIN-ALIGNED NEWS AGENCY TASS

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) claims to detain supposed "spies" almost daily in temporarily occupied Crimea following a wave of attacks on military facilities located on the peninsula.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities), a project of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Details: The Russian FSB reported on 29 September that a resident of the city of Kerch had been detained on charges of "espionage".

Advertisement:

A man, 45, supposedly on the instructions of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, "took photos and videos of the movement of military equipment" and passed this information to a "handler".

A day earlier, Russian security forces also reported the detention of a man in the city of Sevastopol on suspicion of "high treason".

He supposedly got a job building fortifications in Crimea "on the instructions of Ukrainian intelligence".

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

  • On the morning of 22 September, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by guided missiles and UAVs on occupied Crimea, with the Russians claiming they had managed to shoot down one missile and two drones.
  • Later, it was reported that there had been a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. The Russian Ministry of Defence even acknowledged the death of one soldier, although later, the Russian MoD said that person had gone missing.
  • Foreign media outlets reported that Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.
  • Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, stated that at least nine people, including Russian generals, were killed and 16 wounded in the Ukrainian attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol.
  • A successful operation by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine resulted in a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol on 22 September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: