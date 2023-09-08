Ukrainian Defence Intelligence identifies a list of Russian facilities to be destroyed
Ukraine’s Defence intelligence has said it has a list of Russian strategic facilities to be destroyed and is methodically working on it.
Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, on the air of the joint national 24/7 newscast
Quote: "We are working methodically, identifying the most critical targets and the most critical facilities for the Russian Federation itself. These are military facilities, facilities of the defence and military complex that ensure the production of missiles and drones, and facilities related to logistics. So there are many targets.
They are all numbered, hierarchically defined, their significance is determined, and we are purposefully destroying them in order to reduce the potential of the Russian Federation and achieve a domino effect, when the destruction of one facility will lead to the others that are tied to its products stopping their military production."
Details: Ukraine is now working with all the means at its disposal, using a comprehensive approach. It includes drones, missile systems and agents on the territory of Russia. It also uses NATO techniques.
- On 31 August, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of four Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft during a nighttime drone attack on Pskov.
- On 21 August, Russian Telegram channels reported an attempted attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces drone on an airfield in Kaluga Oblast. According to the Telegram channels, an unused aircraft was damaged.
- On 19 August, the Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked a military airfield in Novgorod Oblast, Russian Federation, with drones, damaging at least one aircraft.
- Later, the media reported that as a result of the drone attack on the airfield, Ukraine was able to completely destroy a long-range strategic bomber of the Russian Armed Forces for the first time.
- Later, an Ukrainska Pravda intelligence source said that the attacks on the Soltsy and Shaikovka airfields resulted in two Tu-22M3 strategic bombers being completely destroyed, and two other aircraft being damaged.
