Ukrainian Defence Intelligence identifies a list of Russian facilities to be destroyed

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 21:42
VADYM SKIBITSKYI, REPRESENTATIVE OF DEFENCE INTELLIGENCE. PHOTO: MEDIA CENTER UKRAINE-UKRINFORM

Ukraine’s Defence intelligence has said it has a list of Russian strategic facilities to be destroyed and is methodically working on it.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, on the air of the joint national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We are working methodically, identifying the most critical targets and the most critical facilities for the Russian Federation itself. These are military facilities, facilities of the defence and military complex that ensure the production of missiles and drones, and facilities related to logistics. So there are many targets.

They are all numbered, hierarchically defined, their significance is determined, and we are purposefully destroying them in order to reduce the potential of the Russian Federation and achieve a domino effect, when the destruction of one facility will lead to the others that are tied to its products stopping their military production."

Details: Ukraine is now working with all the means at its disposal, using a comprehensive approach. It includes drones, missile systems and agents on the territory of Russia. It also uses NATO techniques.

Background:

Background:



