Russians attack Sumy Oblast by dropping bombs and wound two people
Russian forces fired 15 times at the border areas of Sumy Oblast over the past day, with 61 explosions recorded.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Details: The hromadas of Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia and Krasnopillia came under Russian fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]
The Russians fired mortars at Seredyna-Buda hromada, with eight explosions. As a result of one of the attacks, two private family homes were damaged.
Velyka Pysarivka hromada was attacked from the territory of the Russian Federation, with five explosions. The attacks damaged a private family home. There was also one UAV explosion.
The Russians dropped five bombs on Esman hromada.
A mortar attack was carried out on Khotin hromada, and 26 explosions occurred. As a result of one of the attacks, a civilian was injured. A community arts centre was also damaged.
In Bilopillia hromada, there was an attack from tubed artillery, and three explosions occurred. A civilian was wounded and taken to hospital as a result of the attack. There was also one mortar explosion.
Krasnopillia hromada: there was a mortar attack from the territory of the Russian Federation. Eight explosions were recorded, and one private family home was damaged as a result of the attack.
A mortar attack and eight explosions were recorded in Yunakivka hromada.
Background: On the morning of 8 September, the Russians struck the cities of Sumy and Zaporizhzhia, injuring at least five people.
