Russians attack Sumy Oblast by dropping bombs and wound two people

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 9 September 2023, 03:58
AFTERMATH OF THE ATTACKS ON SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO: SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Russian forces fired 15 times at the border areas of Sumy Oblast over the past day, with 61 explosions recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Details: The hromadas of Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia and Krasnopillia came under Russian fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The Russians fired mortars at Seredyna-Buda hromada, with eight explosions. As a result of one of the attacks, two private family homes were damaged.

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was attacked from the territory of the Russian Federation, with five explosions. The attacks damaged a private family home. There was also one UAV explosion.

The Russians dropped five bombs on Esman hromada.

A mortar attack was carried out on Khotin hromada, and 26 explosions occurred. As a result of one of the attacks, a civilian was injured. A community arts centre was also damaged.

In Bilopillia hromada, there was an attack from tubed artillery, and three explosions occurred. A civilian was wounded and taken to hospital as a result of the attack. There was also one mortar explosion.

Krasnopillia hromada: there was a mortar attack from the territory of the Russian Federation. Eight explosions were recorded, and one private family home was damaged as a result of the attack. 

A mortar attack and eight explosions were recorded in Yunakivka hromada.

Background: On the morning of 8 September, the Russians struck the cities of Sumy and Zaporizhzhia, injuring at least five people. 

