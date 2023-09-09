All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Sumy Oblast by dropping bombs and wound two people

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 9 September 2023, 03:58
Russians attack Sumy Oblast by dropping bombs and wound two people
AFTERMATH OF THE ATTACKS ON SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO: SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Russian forces fired 15 times at the border areas of Sumy Oblast over the past day, with 61 explosions recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Details: The hromadas of Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia and Krasnopillia came under Russian fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

The Russians fired mortars at Seredyna-Buda hromada, with eight explosions. As a result of one of the attacks, two private family homes were damaged.

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was attacked from the territory of the Russian Federation, with five explosions. The attacks damaged a private family home. There was also one UAV explosion.

The Russians dropped five bombs on Esman hromada.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

A mortar attack was carried out on Khotin hromada, and 26 explosions occurred. As a result of one of the attacks, a civilian was injured. A community arts centre was also damaged.

In Bilopillia hromada, there was an attack from tubed artillery, and three explosions occurred. A civilian was wounded and taken to hospital as a result of the attack. There was also one mortar explosion.

Krasnopillia hromada: there was a mortar attack from the territory of the Russian Federation. Eight explosions were recorded, and one private family home was damaged as a result of the attack. 

A mortar attack and eight explosions were recorded in Yunakivka hromada.

Background: On the morning of 8 September, the Russians struck the cities of Sumy and Zaporizhzhia, injuring at least five people. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: