Ukrainian flag flies in sky over Donetsk, launched by Ukrainian defenders

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 9 September 2023, 10:21
PHOTO: SCREENSHOT FROM SUSPILNE

The Ukrainian military launched the national flag of Ukraine into the sky in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on 9 September, in honour of the city's day. It flew towards occupied Donetsk and later landed in the city’s Leninskyi district. 

Source: Vitalii Barabash, Head of Avdiivka City Military Administration, on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast,as  Suspilne reports; Telegram channels 

Quote: "Today is the 245th anniversary of the founding of Avdiivka. We started the day with activity - we launched the state flag on balloons into the sky. It flew towards Donetsk. We can already hear the interceptions; they are a little freaked out about it. They tried to shoot it down. But the state flag is already flying over the Kyivskyi district of Donetsk."

On the morning of 9 September, a local Telegram channel posted several videos showing the Ukrainian flag flying on balloons in the sky over the Kyivskyi and Kalininskyi districts of occupied Donetsk.

Subjects: Donetsk region
