Israeli Defence Forces advise Palestinians to flee Gaza Strip

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 09:51
Israeli Defence Forces advise Palestinians to flee Gaza Strip
Israel attacks on Gaza on June 9. Photo: Getty Images

The Israeli military has advised Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip to flee to Egypt amidst the ongoing war with the Hamas group.

Source: The Times of Israel

Details: Such a proposal was made by Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht. "Rafah crossing is still open. Anyone who can get out, I would advise them to get out," he said in a conversation with foreign journalists.

The Gaza Strip is home to about 2 million Palestinians.

 
Wikipedia

Background:

  • The Israel Defence Forces claimed they struck over 200 targets in the Gaza Strip on the night of 9-10 October. 
  • On the morning of 7 October, missiles were launched en masse from the Gaza Strip into Israel by Hamas militants, and fires surged through Israeli cities.
  • Israeli aircraft conducted strikes on the Gaza Strip on the night of 8-9 October to "devastate the capabilities of the Hamas terror group". The soldiers bombed not only the homes of commanders but also the houses of all militants.
  • The Israeli Defence Forces stated they had "severely degraded the capabilities" of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a series of airstrikes on Gaza that lasted until the morning of 9 October.
  • Subsequently, a senior Hamas official claimed that the group is open to discussing a possible truce with Israel as it has "achieved its targets".

