All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Israeli Defence Forces advise Palestinians to flee Gaza Strip

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 09:51
Israeli Defence Forces advise Palestinians to flee Gaza Strip
Israel attacks on Gaza on June 9. Photo: Getty Images

The Israeli military has advised Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip to flee to Egypt amidst the ongoing war with the Hamas group.

Source: The Times of Israel

Details: Such a proposal was made by Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht. "Rafah crossing is still open. Anyone who can get out, I would advise them to get out," he said in a conversation with foreign journalists.

Advertisement:

The Gaza Strip is home to about 2 million Palestinians.

 
Wikipedia

Background:

  • The Israel Defence Forces claimed they struck over 200 targets in the Gaza Strip on the night of 9-10 October. 
  • On the morning of 7 October, missiles were launched en masse from the Gaza Strip into Israel by Hamas militants, and fires surged through Israeli cities.
  • Israeli aircraft conducted strikes on the Gaza Strip on the night of 8-9 October to "devastate the capabilities of the Hamas terror group". The soldiers bombed not only the homes of commanders but also the houses of all militants.
  • The Israeli Defence Forces stated they had "severely degraded the capabilities" of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a series of airstrikes on Gaza that lasted until the morning of 9 October.
  • Subsequently, a senior Hamas official claimed that the group is open to discussing a possible truce with Israel as it has "achieved its targets".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: