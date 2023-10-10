Israeli Defence Forces advise Palestinians to flee Gaza Strip
Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 09:51
The Israeli military has advised Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip to flee to Egypt amidst the ongoing war with the Hamas group.
Source: The Times of Israel
Details: Such a proposal was made by Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht. "Rafah crossing is still open. Anyone who can get out, I would advise them to get out," he said in a conversation with foreign journalists.
The Gaza Strip is home to about 2 million Palestinians.
Background:
- The Israel Defence Forces claimed they struck over 200 targets in the Gaza Strip on the night of 9-10 October.
- On the morning of 7 October, missiles were launched en masse from the Gaza Strip into Israel by Hamas militants, and fires surged through Israeli cities.
- Israeli aircraft conducted strikes on the Gaza Strip on the night of 8-9 October to "devastate the capabilities of the Hamas terror group". The soldiers bombed not only the homes of commanders but also the houses of all militants.
- The Israeli Defence Forces stated they had "severely degraded the capabilities" of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a series of airstrikes on Gaza that lasted until the morning of 9 October.
- Subsequently, a senior Hamas official claimed that the group is open to discussing a possible truce with Israel as it has "achieved its targets".
