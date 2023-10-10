Israeli Defence Forces advise Palestinians to flee Gaza Strip

The Israeli military has advised Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip to flee to Egypt amidst the ongoing war with the Hamas group.

Source: The Times of Israel

Details: Such a proposal was made by Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht. "Rafah crossing is still open. Anyone who can get out, I would advise them to get out," he said in a conversation with foreign journalists.

The Gaza Strip is home to about 2 million Palestinians.

Background:

The Israel Defence Forces claimed they struck over 200 targets in the Gaza Strip on the night of 9-10 October.

On the morning of 7 October, missiles were launched en masse from the Gaza Strip into Israel by Hamas militants, and fires surged through Israeli cities.

Israeli aircraft conducted strikes on the Gaza Strip on the night of 8-9 October to "devastate the capabilities of the Hamas terror group". The soldiers bombed not only the homes of commanders but also the houses of all militants.

The Israeli Defence Forces stated they had "severely degraded the capabilities" of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a series of airstrikes on Gaza that lasted until the morning of 9 October.

Subsequently, a senior Hamas official claimed that the group is open to discussing a possible truce with Israel as it has "achieved its targets".

