Ukraine's forces repel Russian attacks on Avdiivka front

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 10 October 2023, 22:24
Ukraine's forces repel Russian attacks on Avdiivka front
Oleksandr Shtupun. photo: army inform

Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled all attacks by Russian forces in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman of the Joint Press Centre of the Defence Forces of the Tavriia front, on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "Updated information... I can add that our defenders on the Avdiivka front repelled all the attacks of the enemy, no losses of lines and positions were sustained."

Details: Before that, Shtupun said that the Russians intensified their offensive actions on the Avdiivka front. The attacks were repelled in the areas of Keramika, Ocheretyne, Berdychiv, Stepove, Lastochkyne, Tonenke, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "The invaders also launched air strikes near Berdychiv and Avdiivka. From the morning till now, the civilian infrastructure of Avdiivka and the settlements in the Pokrovske district around it are periodically shelled. Avdiivka was bombarded from tubed artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems."

Background: 

  • The report of Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces from 10 October indicated that the Russian army had intensified its offensive on the Avdiivka front with up to three battalions supported by tanks and armoured vehicles.
  • Such bolstered offensive operations were recorded in the areas of Avdiivka, Tonenke, Keramik and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.
  • Vitalii Barabash, the head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, said that since 06:00 of 10 October, Russian troops have launched massive strikes on Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.
  • DeepState shared a video from Avdiivka. It is reported that the Russians concentrated their forces in the vicinity of Vodiane and Krasnohorivka. 
  • At first, the Russian forces used artillery, aircraft and missiles, subsequently deploying infantry under the cover of military vehicles moving in haphazard fashion.   The video showed one of these convoys in the area of Vodiane.

