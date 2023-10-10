All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's forces repel Russian attacks on Avdiivka front

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 10 October 2023, 22:24
Ukraine's forces repel Russian attacks on Avdiivka front
Oleksandr Shtupun. photo: army inform

Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled all attacks by Russian forces in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman of the Joint Press Centre of the Defence Forces of the Tavriia front, on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "Updated information... I can add that our defenders on the Avdiivka front repelled all the attacks of the enemy, no losses of lines and positions were sustained."

Advertisement:

Details: Before that, Shtupun said that the Russians intensified their offensive actions on the Avdiivka front. The attacks were repelled in the areas of Keramika, Ocheretyne, Berdychiv, Stepove, Lastochkyne, Tonenke, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "The invaders also launched air strikes near Berdychiv and Avdiivka. From the morning till now, the civilian infrastructure of Avdiivka and the settlements in the Pokrovske district around it are periodically shelled. Avdiivka was bombarded from tubed artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems."

Background: 

  • The report of Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces from 10 October indicated that the Russian army had intensified its offensive on the Avdiivka front with up to three battalions supported by tanks and armoured vehicles.
  • Such bolstered offensive operations were recorded in the areas of Avdiivka, Tonenke, Keramik and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.
  • Vitalii Barabash, the head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, said that since 06:00 of 10 October, Russian troops have launched massive strikes on Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.
  • DeepState shared a video from Avdiivka. It is reported that the Russians concentrated their forces in the vicinity of Vodiane and Krasnohorivka. 
  • At first, the Russian forces used artillery, aircraft and missiles, subsequently deploying infantry under the cover of military vehicles moving in haphazard fashion.   The video showed one of these convoys in the area of Vodiane.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Avdiivka
Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
Avdiivka
Russians step up activity on Avdiivka front – General Staff
Russians storming Avdiivka all day long: Heavy fighting continues
Russian forces attack Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant with missiles
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: