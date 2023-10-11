US is able to support both Ukraine and Israel simultaneously

Jake Sullivan, the United States national security advisor to President Joe Biden, has said that the US has enough resources to simultaneously support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and Israel in the defence of its territory and citizens.

Source: Sullivan at a briefing, quoted by Voice of America

Quote: "And we firmly reject the notion that the United States of America cannot at once support the freeding — freedom-loving people of Ukraine and support the State of Israel."

"We believe we have the resources, tools, and capacities to be able to effectively do that."

Details: Answering journalists' questions, Sullivan also confirmed that the Biden administration planned to submit an aid package for Ukraine, as well as an aid package for Israel, to Congress in the near future.

He did not comment on whether it would be a combined request or what form it would take.

Sullivan also reiterated that helping Ukraine is in the US interest now and requires far fewer resources than it would if Russia were to potentially defeat Ukraine and spread its aggression to other countries in Europe, including the potential need for US troops to engage in direct combat, as has happened in the past.

Background: Earlier, the Pentagon said that the US Congress should approve additional funding to enable the US to provide the necessary military assistance to Israel and Ukraine at the same time.

Over the weekend, Western media reported that Biden wants Congress to approve up to US$100 billion for Ukraine.

