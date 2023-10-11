Russian forces intensify offensive on Avdiivka front, Armed Forces of Ukraine repel attacks – General Staff report

Russian occupying forces have stepped up their activities near several settlements on the Avdiivka front, launching attacks on the Kupiansk, Lyman and Bakhmut fronts, with a total of 108 combat engagements taking place on the contact line over the past 24 hours, which is significantly more than has been recorded on a daily basis lately.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 11 October

Quote: "108 combat engagements occurred over the past 24 hours.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians, consisting of up to three battalions supported by tanks and armoured vehicles, intensified their offensive near the settlements of Avdiivka, Tonenke, Keramik and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled all enemy attacks and avoided losing their frontiers and positions."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled over 30 Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are holding back the Russian offensive near the settlements of Makiivka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Forces pursue their assault operations south of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, gaining ground east of Klishchiivka and east of Andriivka.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled over 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Marinka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians undertook unsuccessful offensives near the settlements of Zolota Nyva and Volodyne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders are holding back the Russians in the vicinity of the settlements of Inzhenerne and Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Melitopol front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are pursuing their offensive, improving the tactical situation in the area west of the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russians, and exhausting them.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian troops are conducting counter-battery operations, destroying supply storage points and effectively hitting the Russian rear.

In the zone of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas and undertaking active sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force launched 11 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and 9 attacks on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. The Ukrainian defenders also shot down a Russian Su-25 jet and 7 tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces struck a command post, an ammunition storage point, 3 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, 7 artillery pieces and an electronic warfare station belonging to the Russians.

