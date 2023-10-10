Police refutes Russian UN representative's statement about "neo-nazis" in Russian-attacked Hroza

Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Kharkiv Police Investigation Department, has explained that Andrii Kozyr, whose body was reburied in the village of Hroza, served in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and died in 2022.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Kharkiv Police Investigation Department, in an interview with Radio Liberty

Details: This is how the police reacted to the words of Vasily Nebenzya, the Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, regarding the Russian missile attack on a café in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast.

Nebenzya stated that the attack was launched during the funeral of one of the alleged "high-ranking Ukrainian nationalists" and "many Nazi collaborators were there".

Bolvinov denied these statements and emphasised that Kozyr died in 2022, and residents gathered for his memorial dinner.

Quote: "He was not a high-ranking official and did not occupy high ranks in the Armed Forces. He was a local resident and died near Popasna.

A Russian missile killed all of them. These are ordinary people. Elderly people, teachers, doctors, friends. All the casualties are civilians. There is not a single killed or injured serviceman among them."

Background:

