Ukraine's Defence Forces make progress near Klishchiivka and Andriivka – General Staff report

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to repel Russian attacks on the Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiivka, Marinska, Shakhtarsk, and Kupiansk fronts, where a total of 95 combat engagements took place during the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 12 October

Quote from General Staff: "On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlement of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, they continue their assault operations south of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, making some progress east of Klishchiivka and east of Andriivka.

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are holding back the Russian offensive near the settlements of Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast as well as Torske and Serebrianka Forest in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian defenders repelled over 15 enemy attacks on this front."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders bravely hold the defence; they repelled over 10 Russian attacks near Avdiivka and another 10 attacks near the settlements east of Stepove, southeast of Sieverne, and south of Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, during the past day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces successfully repelled over 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas south of Zolota Nyva and southeast of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled over 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders are holding back the Russians near the settlement of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian troops are conducting counter-battery operations, destroying supply storage points and effectively hitting the Russian rear.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue their offensive operation on the Melitopol front. They improved the tactical situation in the area west of the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukrainian defenders are inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russians, and exhausting them.

In the zone of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining military presence in the border areas and undertaking active sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas.

During the past day, dozens of settlements in Ukraine were hit by Russian airstrikes, and over 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force launched 12 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Ukraine's Rocket and Artillery Forces struck an area where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, nine artillery pieces, an ammunition storage point and a radar station belonging to the Russians.

