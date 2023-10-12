Death toll in attack on Hroza increases: woman succumbs to wounds in hospital
A woman who was injured in a Russian missile attack on the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast on 5 October has died in hospital, bringing the number of victims of this Russian attack to 56.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The number of people killed in the attack on the village of Hroza has increased to 56 people. Last night, a 53-year old woman died in hospital."
Background:
- On 5 October, the Russians attacked a cafe in the village of Hroza in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, as a wake for a fallen soldier was taking place there.
- Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the strike was so precise that it is suspected that the attack was guided by a local resident.
- Russian forces may have struck the Hroza cafe thinking that Ukrainian soldiers were there, but those present were all civilians, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office noted.
- Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian Federation’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said at a meeting of the Security Council on Monday 9 October that the funeral of a "high-ranking Ukrainian nationalist" was being held in the village of Hroza.
- Forensic experts identified 53 people killed in the Russian missile strike on the village of Hroza in Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast. The number of casualties may still rise.
