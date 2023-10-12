Death toll in attack on Hroza increases: woman succumbs to wounds in hospital

Dead person and damaged car as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Hroza on October 5. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov's Telegram

A woman who was injured in a Russian missile attack on the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast on 5 October has died in hospital, bringing the number of victims of this Russian attack to 56.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The number of people killed in the attack on the village of Hroza has increased to 56 people. Last night, a 53-year old woman died in hospital."

