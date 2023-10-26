Manufacturer of Russian Kinzhal missiles receives components from Europe

Engineering Design Bureau, a corporation in the Russian city of Kolomna, which produces Iskander and Kinzhal missiles, continues to receive components from Europe and other countries with the help of intermediary firms.

Source: The Insider

Details: In particular, journalists found out that the corporation, which is part of Rostec, receives American chips for missiles from China. They are purchased by the Moscow company ETS Electronics LLC, established in 2021, from the Chinese company ETC Electronics Limited.

Advertisement:

Engineering Design Bureau receives other components for missiles from Europe. For example, heat and cold chambers are imported from Poland through the Moscow company Ostek-Test LLC, and the lathes are purchased in Germany by KEB-Rus LLC. Intermediary companies also purchase products from manufacturers in Lithuania, Latvia, Belgium and the UK.

Sergey Pitikov has been in charge of the Engineering Design Bureau since Soviet times. His daughter Maya Pitikova, according to the publication, lives near Malmo in Sweden. In a conversation with reporters, she said that "the Putin regime is waging a criminal, bloody, senseless war," but refused to comment on other matters: "I am not ready to participate in a conversation that has been directed against my father from the very beginning."

Background:

On the night of 4 May, a "supersonic" Kh-47 Kinzhal missile was shot down for the first time over Kyiv.

Subsequently, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirmed that the Ukrainian military shot down the Russian Kinzhal missile: "I congratulate the Ukrainian people on a historic event! Yes, we downed the ‘unique’ Kinzhal missile!"

Support UP or become our patron!