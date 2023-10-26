Israel Defence Forces visited Gaza Strip with tanks at night

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) report they carried out a "targeted raid" in the northern Gaza Strip on the night of 25-26 October, involving infantry and tanks.

Details: It is reported that the troops attacked numerous terrorists, infrastructure facilities and launch positions of anti-tank guided missiles.

The IDF says the raid is part of preparations in the border area for the "next stages of the war," referring to a full-scale ground offensive.

The publication notes that this raid is the largest IDF penetration into Gaza since the beginning of the full-out war.

Background:

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier, with reference to its sources, that Israel agreed to postpone the ground operation in the Gaza Strip until the US instals air defence systems covering its troops in the region.

