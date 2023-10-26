All Sections
Vast majority of Ukrainians believe in victory and return of all territories

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 26 October 2023, 18:29
Vast majority of Ukrainians believe in victory and return of all territories
94% of Ukrainians believe in Ukraine’s victory in the war against the Russian Federation, and 68% of those surveyed believe in the restoration of the sovereign integrity of the state within the borders of 1991.

Source: International Republican Institute (IRI) public opinion poll

Details: When asked "Do you believe that Ukraine will win the war?", 73% of respondents replied "definitely yes", and another 21% replied "rather yes than not".

2% of respondents rather do not believe in the victory of Ukraine, 1% definitely do not believe in it.

3% of respondents found it difficult to answer because they did not have an answer.

As can be seen from the comparative graph, the percentage of Ukrainians who believe in the victory over the aggressor state has not changed much since April 2022  (from 97% to 94%).

68% of respondents believe that Ukraine will retake all its territories that it had in 1991. Less than 1% think that Ukraine will be completely occupied by Russia.

Reference: The survey was conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on behalf of the Center for Analysis and Sociological Research of the International Republican Institute throughout Ukraine (except the occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas) from 9 to 12 September 2023.

The survey method is Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI), telephone interviews using a computer based on a random sample of mobile numbers. A total of 2,000 residents of Ukraine aged 18 and older were interviewed. The sample does not include Ukrainians who are not currently in Ukraine.

The error of representativeness of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95 does not exceed 2.2%. The respondents' reach rate is 12%. The percentages of responses in graphs and charts may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

The study was funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

