Russian Army tries to retake lost positions near Klishchiivka and Andriivka – General Staff

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported at a briefing on 26 October that Russian troops were trying to reclaim their lost positions near Klishchiivka and Andriivka; the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled seven attacks there.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 26 October.

Quote: "A total of 45 combat clashes took place over the past day between Ukrainian and Russian forces. In total, the enemy carried out 14 airstrikes and launched 12 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched an attack on areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and another attack on one of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment and the enemy's artillery."

Details: On the Lyman and Zaporizhzhia fronts, the Russians did not conduct offensive actions, but continued to regroup their troops. The Russian army is regrouping on the Shakhtarsk front as well.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian military repulsed 4 attacks near Bohdanivka and Khromove (Donetsk Oblast). In addition, the Russians tried to restore their lost positions near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, where our defenders repelled seven attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, and Sieverne (Donetsk Oblast), where the Defence Forces repulsed 14 attacks.

On the Marinka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults with air support near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). Here, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 Russian attacks.

At the same time, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, and assault actions on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian troops and exhausting the Russians along the entire front line.

