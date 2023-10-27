EU leaders support "humanitarian pauses" and Israel-Palestine peace initiatives

Following a summit in Brussels, leaders of European Union states issued a cautious statement concerning the escalation in the Middle East, calling for "humanitarian pauses" and reaffirming Israel’s right to defend itself.

Source: statement shared by Ecaterina Casinge, spokeswoman for the European Council, as reported by European Pravda

Details: EU leaders reiterated their condemnation of Hamas for its terrorist attacks on civilians, called on Hamas to release all hostages, and "strongly" emphasised "Israel’s right to defend itself in line with international law and international humanitarian law".

The European Council also called for "continued, rapid, safe and unhindered" humanitarian access and aid "to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs".

The European Union supported the two-state solution and the "holding of an international peace conference" proposed by Spain "soon".

The statement issued by EU leaders also touched on the need to fight dissemination of disinformation and illegal content, stressing the legal responsibility of social media platforms in this context.

Background:

The EU member states hold different views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which prevents them from speaking unanimously.

Some have reservations about the call for a "humanitarian pause" and argue that it could be seen as a restriction of Israel’s right to defend itself. Germany, Austria, Hungary and Czechia have taken a firm stand in support of Israel. Spain and Ireland are more supportive of the Palestinian side.

The European Commission said yesterday that the European Union does not support a ceasefire in the Middle East, as Hamas continues to launch rocket attacks on Israel.

