All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU leaders support "humanitarian pauses" and Israel-Palestine peace initiatives

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 27 October 2023, 00:40
EU leaders support humanitarian pauses and Israel-Palestine peace initiatives
Stockphoto: UNSPLASH

Following a summit in Brussels, leaders of European Union states issued a cautious statement concerning the escalation in the Middle East, calling for "humanitarian pauses" and reaffirming Israel’s right to defend itself.

Source: statement shared by Ecaterina Casinge, spokeswoman for the European Council, as reported by European Pravda

Details: EU leaders reiterated their condemnation of Hamas for its terrorist attacks on civilians, called on Hamas to release all hostages, and "strongly" emphasised "Israel’s right to defend itself in line with international law and international humanitarian law".

Advertisement:

The European Council also called for "continued, rapid, safe and unhindered" humanitarian access and aid "to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs".

The European Union supported the two-state solution and the "holding of an international peace conference" proposed by Spain "soon".

The statement issued by EU leaders also touched on the need to fight dissemination of disinformation and illegal content, stressing the legal responsibility of social media platforms in this context.

Background:

  • The EU member states hold different views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which prevents them from speaking unanimously.
  • Some have reservations about the call for a "humanitarian pause" and argue that it could be seen as a restriction of Israel’s right to defend itself. Germany, Austria, Hungary and Czechia have taken a firm stand in support of Israel. Spain and Ireland are more supportive of the Palestinian side.
  • The European Commission said yesterday that the European Union does not support a ceasefire in the Middle East, as Hamas continues to launch rocket attacks on Israel.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: IsraelEU
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Israel
Number of Ukrainian casualties rises in Israel
Iran trained Palestinian militants shortly before attacking Israel
Israel Defence Forces visited Gaza Strip with tanks at night
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
12:55
Threat is real: Director of Askania-Nova nature reserve on likelihood of Russians exporting animals
All News
Advertisement: