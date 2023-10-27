Russians carry out missile strike on fire station in Izium

Russian troops launched a missile strike on a fire station in the city of Izium. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Russian troops launched a missile strike on the night of 28 October on a fire station in the city of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, damaging the building and service equipment and injuring eight rescue workers.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; Ukraine's Interior Ministry

Quote Klymenko: "Today, the fire and rescue service in Kharkiv Oblast is 200 years old. Russia ‘sent its regards’ in its typical manner. At night, the enemy launched a missile strike on a fire station in the city of Izium.

Eight rescue workers were injured. The building itself and 13 appliances were also damaged. However, the main thing now is our people.

Four employees are in the hospital. They are being provided with the necessary medical care."

