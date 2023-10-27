Russians attack Nikopol, wounding woman and 5-year-old boy

A 5-year-old boy and a 58-year-old woman were injured in a Russian attack on the city of Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast).

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy hit Nikopol with artillery. A child was injured. The boy is only 5 years old! And also [injuring] a 58-year-old woman. They are in hospital in moderate condition."

Details: Lysak also said that the attack damaged 10 private houses and power transmission lines and destroyed an outbuilding, 20 solar panels and a car.

