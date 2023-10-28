All Sections
Explosions heard in Dnipro

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 28 October 2023, 01:24
BOMBARDMENT. STOCK PHOTO: DEPOSITPHOTOS

Sounds of explosions rang out in the city of Dnipro during an air-raid on the night of 27-28 October.

Source: Suspilne Dnipro

Quote: "Suspilne correspondents reported that sounds of explosions had been heard on the outskirts of Dnipro."

Details: An air raid warning was issued in several Ukrainian oblasts at 01:00. Ukraine’s Air Force warned residents about the threat of Russian missiles and drones.

Telegram channels also reported that sounds similar to explosions had been heard in the city of Kryvyi Rih.

Subjects: Dniproexplosion
