Explosions heard in Dnipro

Sounds of explosions rang out in the city of Dnipro during an air-raid on the night of 27-28 October.

Source: Suspilne Dnipro

Quote: "Suspilne correspondents reported that sounds of explosions had been heard on the outskirts of Dnipro."

Details: An air raid warning was issued in several Ukrainian oblasts at 01:00. Ukraine’s Air Force warned residents about the threat of Russian missiles and drones.

Telegram channels also reported that sounds similar to explosions had been heard in the city of Kryvyi Rih.

