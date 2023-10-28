All Sections
Migrants bring "people without signs of life" to Latvia's border with Belarus – border guards

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 28 October 2023, 08:39
Migrants bring people without signs of life to Latvia's border with Belarus – border guards

Latvian border guards have reported that migrants staying near the Belarusian-Latvian border hoping to cross it have brought stretchers carrying two people "without visible signs of life" to the fence.

Source: Delfi, as reported by European Pravda

Details: While monitoring the border, border guards noticed a group of migrants from the Belarusian side bringing a motionless person to the fence on an improvised stretcher. After some time, they brought another person "without visible signs of life" and left that person nearby. 

Quote: "This group is being watched, the situation is being monitored," the Border Service reported.

There have been no updates since the report was made at around 18:00 on 27 October.

The border guards said that they had previously called medics to help migrants already on Latvian territory who were very exhausted and suffering from hypothermia. At the same time, they emphasised that moving close to the border and leaving a person without any help in a life-threatening situation is a criminal offence.

The Border Service says that the attempts of migrants to get to Latvia through Belarus are only getting more frequent, despite the beginning of cold season.

Background: 

  • Meanwhile, Poland reported that illegal migrants who have Russian visas are being detained more and more often when trying to cross the border.
  • A group of more than 100 people tried to cross the Belarusian-Polish border on 16 October.

