Israel reports killing of Hamas Air Force commander
Saturday, 28 October 2023, 09:47
Asem Abu Rakaba, the head of Hamas' Aerial Array, has been killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike, the country's defence forces reports.
Source: Israel Defence Forces
Details: Israeli intelligence specifies that Rakaba was killed during strikes by IDF fighter jets.
Quote: "Abu Rakaba was responsible for Hamas' UAVs, drones, paragliders, aerial detection and aerial defence.
He took part in planning the massacre in the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip on 7 October. He directed the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF posts."
