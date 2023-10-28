All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Israel reports killing of Hamas Air Force commander

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 October 2023, 09:47
Israel reports killing of Hamas Air Force commander
screenshot

Asem Abu Rakaba, the head of Hamas' Aerial Array, has been killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike, the country's defence forces reports.

Source: Israel Defence Forces

Details: Israeli intelligence specifies that Rakaba was killed during strikes by IDF fighter jets.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Abu Rakaba was responsible for Hamas' UAVs, drones, paragliders, aerial detection and aerial defence.

He took part in planning the massacre in the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip on 7 October. He directed the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF posts."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: IsraelHamaswar
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Israel
Israeli ground forces enter Gaza Strip
UN General Assembly calls for "humanitarian truce" in Gaza
Israel expands ground operations in Gaza
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: