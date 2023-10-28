Israel reports killing of Hamas Air Force commander

Asem Abu Rakaba, the head of Hamas' Aerial Array, has been killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike, the country's defence forces reports.

Source: Israel Defence Forces

Details: Israeli intelligence specifies that Rakaba was killed during strikes by IDF fighter jets.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Abu Rakaba was responsible for Hamas' UAVs, drones, paragliders, aerial detection and aerial defence.

He took part in planning the massacre in the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip on 7 October. He directed the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF posts."

Support UP or become our patron!