Offensive on Melitopol front continues – Ukrainian military officer

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 29 October 2023, 12:33
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, says that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to advance on the Melitopol front.

Source: Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Details: The officer said that 13 members of the Russian military surrendered on the last day alone.

Tavriia Group soldiers hit 25 units of military equipment – in particular, 8 tanks, 3 armoured combat vehicles, 10 UAVs and 4 vehicles. Five Russian storage points were also destroyed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Melitopolcounter-offensivewarArmed Forces
