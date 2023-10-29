Offensive on Melitopol front continues – Ukrainian military officer
Sunday, 29 October 2023, 12:33
Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, says that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to advance on the Melitopol front.
Source: Tarnavskyi on Telegram
Details: The officer said that 13 members of the Russian military surrendered on the last day alone.
Tavriia Group soldiers hit 25 units of military equipment – in particular, 8 tanks, 3 armoured combat vehicles, 10 UAVs and 4 vehicles. Five Russian storage points were also destroyed.
