Man seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital

Russian troops have launched an artillery attack on Novoberyslav, Kherson Oblast; a civilian man was injured, sustaining an open craniocerebral injury. Later, the man died.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: It is specified that the Russians fired at the settlement during the day.

The wounded local resident, 46, was on the street, when he suffered a blast injury and an open craniocerebral injury, as well as a shrapnel wound to his head.

He was hospitalised in serious condition and doctors are now fighting to save his life.

Later, Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that doctors could not save the man’s life; he died in hospital.

