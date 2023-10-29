Sources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

The Afip oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, was attacked by two Security Service of Ukraine drones on the night of 28-29 October.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s anonymous source in Ukraine’s security forces

Details: The source told Ukrainska Pravda that the oil refinery was supplying the Russian army with fuel.

"Facilities like this one constitute important targets. Last year alone, the refinery produced over 7 million tonnes of aircraft fuel used by enemy military aircraft, which carry out daily attacks on Ukraine," the source explained.

They added that the special operation undertaken by Ukraine’s Security Service struck several new pieces of equipment that processed the fuel.

Preliminary reports indicate that several oil reservoirs caught fire.

В ніч на 29 жовтня палав нафтопереробний завод у Краснодарському краї Росії...

відео з соцмереж pic.twitter.com/yu1i8tmuh5 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) October 29, 2023

Background: On the morning of 29 October, Baza, a Russian Telegram channel, reported that the Afip oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia was attacked by a drone. It was noted that a fire broke out on the premises of the plant after the explosion.

