This is war crime: EU top diplomat condemns atrocity by Russians in Kharkiv Oblast

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 20:47
JOSEPH BORREL. Photo: GETTY IMAGES
JOSEPH BORREL. Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign and Security Policy, has called the Russian attack on the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast a war crime and promised inevitable punishment. 

Source: Borrell's statement, published on the website of the European External Affairs Service, writes European Pravda 

Details: A top EU diplomat called the Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast "another heinous attack against innocent civilians, in addition to Russia’s continued daily indiscriminate attacks near the frontlines". 

"Intentional attacks against civilians are war crimes. Russia’s leadership, all commanders, perpetrators and accomplices of these atrocities will be held to account. There will be no impunity for war crimes," Borrell stressed. 

He also confirmed the EU's support for Ukraine and added that the European Union highly values the strength, courage and resistance of the Ukrainian people.

  • On Thursday afternoon, Russian troops attacked a cafe and a store in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast. Preliminary data indicated that the place was hit by an Iskander missile. As a result, 51 people were killed, including a 6-year-old boy, and six more were injured.
  • This is the most massive attack by the Russian Federation in Kharkiv Oblast since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, said that a memorial dinner for a deceased resident was being held in the café, which was attended by almost a third of the village (according to the census, 330 residents were registered there).
  • The Russian attack has already been condemned by Marija Pejčinović Burić, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, UK Ambassador Martin Harris and Estonian President Alar Karis.

