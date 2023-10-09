All Sections
Kremlin believes arms supplies to Ukraine will decrease due to Hamas attack on Israel

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 9 October 2023, 15:15
DMITRY PESKOV. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian president, said that the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine would "inevitably" decrease due to the Hamas attack on Israel, as "possibilities have their limits".

Source: Russian BBC service

Quote: "As for the jealous statements that started [to sound] from Kyiv, we have repeatedly said that the process of pumping the Kyiv regime with weapons from a factual, emotional, financial and technological point of view will enter a downward trend."

Details: He is convinced that this will inevitably happen, as opportunities seem to have their limits, and money tends to run out.

"New needs arise, emotional fatigue and justified questions about what exactly the money of foreign taxpayers is spent on are increasingly on the agenda," Peskov said.

Previously: The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said that the Russian occupiers handed over to Hamas militants trophy weapons made in the US and EU that were captured during the fighting in Ukraine. The Defence Intelligence stated that Russia is preparing to discredit Ukraine in order to influence the attitude of its allies and the provision of Western weapons.

Background:

