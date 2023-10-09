All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin believes arms supplies to Ukraine will decrease due to Hamas attack on Israel

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 9 October 2023, 15:15
Kremlin believes arms supplies to Ukraine will decrease due to Hamas attack on Israel
DMITRY PESKOV. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian president, said that the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine would "inevitably" decrease due to the Hamas attack on Israel, as "possibilities have their limits".

Source: Russian BBC service

Quote: "As for the jealous statements that started [to sound] from Kyiv, we have repeatedly said that the process of pumping the Kyiv regime with weapons from a factual, emotional, financial and technological point of view will enter a downward trend."

Advertisement:

Details: He is convinced that this will inevitably happen, as opportunities seem to have their limits, and money tends to run out.

"New needs arise, emotional fatigue and justified questions about what exactly the money of foreign taxpayers is spent on are increasingly on the agenda," Peskov said.

Previously: The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said that the Russian occupiers handed over to Hamas militants trophy weapons made in the US and EU that were captured during the fighting in Ukraine. The Defence Intelligence stated that Russia is preparing to discredit Ukraine in order to influence the attitude of its allies and the provision of Western weapons.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: