Ukrainian Air Force Commander thanks Patriot air defence system crews after Russian attack on Kyiv

Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, has confirmed that Russia attacked Kyiv on the morning of 11 November and expressed his gratitude to the crews of Patriot air defence systems for protecting Ukrainian skies.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram; Ukraine’s Interior Ministry

Quote from Oleshchuk: "The occupiers insidiously attacked the Ukrainian capital with ballistic missiles on the morning of 11 November.

And now I would like to thank the combat crews of the Patriot air defence systems for their immediate response in defending the capital and all those who repelled the attack by Shahed [kamikaze drones] on the night of 10-11 November."

Details: Oleshchuk said the Ukrainian forces are establishing whether the missile in question was an S-400 anti-aircraft missile or an Iskander ballistic missile.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Interior Ministry has released photos featuring the minor damage caused by the Russian attack. They specified that some buildings had been damaged.

