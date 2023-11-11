All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Air Force Commander thanks Patriot air defence system crews after Russian attack on Kyiv

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 11 November 2023, 11:06
Ukrainian Air Force Commander thanks Patriot air defence system crews after Russian attack on Kyiv
Photo: Ukraine’s Interior Ministry

Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, has confirmed that Russia attacked Kyiv on the morning of 11 November and expressed his gratitude to the crews of Patriot air defence systems for protecting Ukrainian skies.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram; Ukraine’s Interior Ministry

Quote from Oleshchuk: "The occupiers insidiously attacked the Ukrainian capital with ballistic missiles on the morning of 11 November.

Advertisement:

And now I would like to thank the combat crews of the Patriot air defence systems for their immediate response in defending the capital and all those who repelled the attack by Shahed [kamikaze drones] on the night of 10-11 November."

Details: Oleshchuk said the Ukrainian forces are establishing whether the missile in question was an S-400 anti-aircraft missile or an Iskander ballistic missile.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Interior Ministry has released photos featuring the minor damage caused by the Russian attack. They specified that some buildings had been damaged.

 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: KyivUkraine's Air Forceair defencewar
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
Kyiv
Russia attacks Kyiv with Iskander ballistic missile after 52-day pause
Explosions in Kyiv: Russia fires ballistic missiles, two missiles hit field
Explosions heard in capital are air defence responding near Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: