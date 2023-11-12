All Sections
Ukrainian lorry driver dies waiting to cross Polish border

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 12 November 2023, 01:29
STOCK PHOTO: WESTERN REGIONAL DEPARTMENT OF THE STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE ON FACEBOOK

A Ukrainian driver who planned to cross the border died in his lorry near the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint on 11 November.

Source: Serhii Derkach, Deputy Minister of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine

Quote: "Today (11 November – ed.), a Ukrainian driver who was planning to cross the border [with Poland – ed.] died in his lorry in front of the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint.

This happened in a car park in the city of Chelm, not far from the checkpoint."

Details: Derkach added that the 54-year-old man had arrived at the car park and stayed there waiting to cross the border.

"Final information about the cause of death will be reported by the Polish Prosecutor's Office after studying all the details, but at the moment, there is no reason to believe that the death was due to unnatural causes," the official said.

Reminder:

  • On 6 November, dozens of Polish hauliers began blocking the three border crossings with Ukraine.
  • On 13 November, the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine will hold a meeting at the border with representatives of the Polish authorities and hauliers to unblock the border crossings.

