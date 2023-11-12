All Sections
Russia attacks Mykolaiv Oblast with both ballistic and guided missiles

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 12 November 2023, 09:01
KH-59 MISSILES. PHOTO: DEFENSE EXPRESS

The Russian army has fired two Kh-59 guided missiles and one Iskander-M ballistic missile towards Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 11-12 November.

Source: Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Details: The Ukrainian authorities say one of the missiles has been shot down, and another one hit an open area.

Ukrainian air defence forces managed to destroy one of the guided missiles. The second guided missile and a ballistic missile hit open territory in the oblast. The falling wreckage of the downed missile damaged several residential buildings. Early reports have indicated no casualties.

The Ukrainian forces explained that the guided missiles were sent along a complex route.

Subjects: missile strikewar
