All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"We demand demobilisation deadlines": around 100 people protest at Kyiv's central square

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 12 November 2023, 17:33
We demand demobilisation deadlines: around 100 people protest at Kyiv's central square
THE PROTEST IN MAIDAN NEZALEZHNOSTI (INDEPENDENCE SQUARE) IN KYIV, 12 NOVEMBER. PHOTO: HROMADSKE

Over a hundred people gathered at Kyiv’s Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) on 12 November to demand that the government set deadlines for the demobilisation of frontline soldiers.

Source: hromadske media outlet

Details: The protesters chanted: "The weight of the war shouldn’t be on the same shoulders", "We demand demobilisation deadlines", and "It’s time for others to step up".

Most of the protesters were wives and mothers of soldiers who have been on the front lines since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The soldiers’ families were collecting signatures for a petition asking the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to make demobilisation possible for soldiers who have been fighting on the front line for more than 18 months.

"My eight-year-old daughter asks me: ‘Mummy, why has my daddy been at the front for 20 months while my friends’ dads are at home? When will Daddy be able to come back?’ What should I say to her?" said Inna, a Kyiv resident.

Her daughter is holding a placard that says "It's my turn to hug my daddy".

A soldier with the nom de guerre Grizzly, who lost both his legs when he was seriously injured in June of this year, was also at the protest.

"My position is that the guys [soldiers – ed.] need to rest. We have given more than enough time for others to be trained. The guys can’t work [effectively] anymore, there are brigades that don’t get a rotation, and there are brigades that aren’t given leave. My brother is on the front line too. There need to be deadlines so that the guys understand that they have to do everything they can during this time," he explained.

Similar protests were also held in Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Lviv, Chernivtsi and other cities.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kyivmobilisation
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
Kyiv
Ukrainian Air Force Commander thanks Patriot air defence system crews after Russian attack on Kyiv
Russia attacks Kyiv with Iskander ballistic missile after 52-day pause
Explosions in Kyiv: Russia fires ballistic missiles, two missiles hit field
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: