Defenders advance on left bank of Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, have partial success – ISW

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have noted that Ukrainian troops have made some progress on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Details: According to data analysed by experts, Ukrainian troops achieved minor success on the eastern (left) bank of Kherson Oblast on 12 November against a background of ongoing ground operations.

Geolocation images released on 12 November show that Ukrainian forces slightly advanced deep into the village of Krynky (30 km northeast of Kherson and 2 km from the Dnipro River).

Russian military bloggers continued to claim that Russian troops had tried and failed to drive Ukrainian soldiers out of Krynky and that Ukrainian troops were conducting offensive operations near Poima (10 km southeast of Kherson and 4 km from the Dnipro River), Pischanivka (13 km southeast of Kherson and 3 km from the Dnipro River) and Pidstepne (17 km east of Kherson and 4 km from the Dnipro River).

They also claimed that Ukrainian forces had deployed additional personnel to the Krynka area and that Ukrainian forces intended to cut Russian logistics lines and attack the infrastructure connecting the Russian contact zone to the rear areas in occupied Crimea, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

One of the military bloggers claimed that Ukrainian troops were moving towards the E58 Oleshky-Kamianka highway and expressed concern that Ukrainian troops could threaten Russian positions near the E58-E97 intersection south of the Poima-Pischanivka-Pidstepne line.

At the same time, Ukrainian military observer Kostiantyn Mashovets reported that Russian troops had allocated a relatively small number of units to protect the Oleshky-Nova Kakhovka road and to respond to Ukrainian operations on the eastern bank, probably to preserve the combat power of the Dnieper (Dnipro) Grouping of Forces.

Background: Earlier, analysts reported that the Ukrainian military had deployed armoured vehicles to the left bank of Kherson Oblast.

