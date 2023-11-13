All Sections
North Korea has relationship with Russia's war against Ukraine – South Korean President

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 13 November 2023, 05:56
North Korea has relationship with Russia's war against Ukraine – South Korean President
AUSTIN AND YOON. PHOTO: YONHAP

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has said North Korea has a direct or indirect relationship with Russia's war against Ukraine and Hamas's attack on Israel.

Source: Yonhap with reference to the South Korean president’s press service

Details: Yonhap noted that Yoon Suk Yeol made such a statement during a meeting with United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown.

Yoon called for a strengthened South Korean-American joint defence capable of responding quickly and decisively to any provocations from the North Korean side, including surprise attacks similar to Hamas tactics.

He stated that the Ukrainian-Russian war and the Israel-Hamas conflict have a relationship with North Korea, both directly and indirectly.

At the same time, Austin said that US President Joe Biden is committed to further strengthening the alliance between South Korea and the US more than ever.

