Russia transfers military personnel using civilian planes

The National Resistance Center (NRC) has reported that the Russian Defence Ministry is using Russia’s I Fly Airlines to transfer mobilised soldiers to Rostov.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The NRC said the Russian Defence Ministry is continuing to use civilian airlines for military purposes.

In particular, the NRC noted, the I Fly Airlines airline company operates special flights from Novosibirsk to Rostov.

The personnel are then sent to Ukraine.

"The Ministry of Defence systematically uses civilian airlines by subsidising them. After a series of sanctions were imposed, Russian airlines suffered significant financial losses. Therefore, airline owners who are close to the government receive orders from the Defence Ministry to make some money," the message said.

The NRC also added that Alexander Burtin is I Fly Airlines’ owner, and Kirill Romanovsky is the CEO.

Background: The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) served a notice of suspicion on Alexander Neradko, Head of Rosaviatsia [Federal Air Transport Agency – ed.], who provided civilian aeroplanes to transfer the Russian military to the front line.

