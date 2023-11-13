Ukrainian defenders repel most Russian attacks on Avdiivka front – General Staff

A total of 69 combat clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces occurred during the past day, and Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 17 attacks on the Avdiivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 13 November

Details: Sixty-nine combat clashes took place at the front over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

In total, Russian forces launched seven missile strikes and 34 air strikes and conducted 59 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Over 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities and increasing the density of mine barriers along the state border in Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted aircraft-supported assault operations near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast, with Ukrainian forces repelling 11 Russian assaults.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces, with the support of aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlement of Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast, with Ukrainian forces repelling four attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces also carried out aircraft-supported assaults near Dubovo-Vasylivka, and to the east of Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, with Ukrainian forces repelling 10 Russian assaults.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing their assault operations south of Bakhmut, inflicting losses on the Russians in terms of manpower and equipment, and consolidating their own positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Russian forces, using aircraft, are continuing to try and surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are holding the defence and inflicting significant losses on the Russian troops. The Russian offensive actions southeast of Novokalynove, east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and Sieverne in Donetsk Oblast were unsuccessful. The Defence Forces repelled 17 attacks there.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 Russian attacks near the settlements of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces, with the support of aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlement of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast, with Ukrainian forces repelling two attacks.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and exhausting them along the entire frontline.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian defenders are conducting counter-battery operations, striking the Russian rear.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted four airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated. Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed one Russian Kh-59 air-to-surface missile.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, and three Russian ammunition storage points.

Support UP or become our patron!