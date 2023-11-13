Woman tried to set Russian military enlistment office on fire in Sevastopol, Crimea

A resident of Sevastopol, in Russian-occupied Crimea, tried to set a Russian military enlistment office on fire.

Source: Crimea.Reality, a Crimea-based Telegram channel, with reference to anonymous Russian Telegram channels

Details: Sources told Crimea.Reality that the incident occurred around 19:00 on 11 November. Their reports indicate that Natalia, a 62-year-old resident of Sevastopol, approached the Russian military enlistment office at 41 Lenin St, took a Molotov cocktail out of her bag, and threw it at the doors of the building, starting a fire.

Russian media said the fire was extinguished and the woman was detained.

Crimea.Reality said Russian security forces and the military have not officially reported the incident.

