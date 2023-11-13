Lithuanian Foreign Minister talks about "Plan B" with EU military aid for Ukraine

GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS AND RUSTEM UMIEROV (ON THE LEFT). PHOTO: RUSTEM UMIEROV ON TWITTER

The EU countries are discussing the option of financing military aid for Ukraine with the participation of not all the member states, if the planned format through the European Peace Facility cannot be agreed upon.

Source: Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in a comment to the media before a meeting of EU foreign ministers, cited by European Pravda

Details: He was asked about the prospects of approving funds to finance military assistance to Ukraine through the European Peace Facility.

Landsbergis noted that there are "chances to move forward" on this issue.

"There are proposals that countries that do not want to participate may not do so. This means that my country and other countries that will participate will take on a greater burden. We, Lithuania, are ready for this... It will not be 27 member states, but a smaller group of countries," he explained.

Background:

In October, the media reported that negotiations on a €20 billion special fund within the European Peace Facility to help Ukraine were being delayed, and the EU did not expect a decision to be agreed before the EU's multi-annual budget review at the December summit.

In October, foreign ministers also failed to agree on the next €500 million of the European Peace Facility’s existing funds. According to media reports, the decision was blocked by Hungary.

Afterwards, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he would like a Ukrainian delegation to visit Budapest before the EU decides on the next tranche of the European Peace Fund for military assistance to Ukraine.

Not so long ago, the government in Slovakia changed, and Prime Minister Robert Fico also stands against military aid to Ukraine. At his first European summit, however, Fico supported the summit's conclusions with a promise of support for Ukraine, which angered his more radical coalition partners.

Fico also promised not to interfere with the sale of weapons from Slovakia to Ukraine under the contracts.

