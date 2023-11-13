All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


In December, EU will send mission to Kyiv with security obligation proposals for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 13 November 2023, 19:05
In December, EU will send mission to Kyiv with security obligation proposals for Ukraine

The European Union will send a mission to Ukraine at the beginning of December, which will present the EU's proposals regarding obligations in the field of security for Ukraine.

Source: This was stated by Josep Borrell, the head of EU diplomacy, after a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Ministers Council of the European Union in Brussels, a correspondent of European Pravda reports.

Quote: "You know that European leaders entrusted me with the task at the last European Council to construct security obligations from the EU to Ukraine. We are working on this with the member states. At the beginning of the month, I will send a mission to Ukraine to discuss our proposal with the Ukrainians," said Borrell. 

Advertisement:

He added that he "would be happy" to visit Kyiv himself if he had the opportunity. 

"In any case, my deputy for security and defence will come to Ukraine with a presentation of proposals that the member states are still discussing," the head of European diplomacy noted, adding that EU leaders will discuss this topic at a meeting in December. 

At a summit on 27 October, the leaders of the EU member states tasked Borrell "on the basis of the framework to be approved by the Council" to hold consultations with Ukraine on the future obligations of the EU in the field of security and to report on their results at the meeting of the European Council in December. 

At the summit in June, EU leaders expressed their readiness to contribute to future security commitments to Ukraine and consider approaches to such a contribution.

Borrell previously spoke of plans to allocate €20 billion to the European Peace Fund as part of these "security guarantees". However, according to the media, his intentions met with resistance from some EU countries and may not be implemented in their current form.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUUkrainewar
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
EU
Lithuanian Foreign Minister talks about "Plan B" with EU military aid for Ukraine
EU reiterates call for immediate humanitarian pause in Gaza Strip and release of hostages
Hungarian government to consult Hungarians on their support for Ukraine's EU membership
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: