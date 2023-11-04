US says Israel significantly refined its initial plan against Hamas

The US presidential administration has said Israel has "significantly refined" its initial military plan for the war against Hamas after negotiations with the United States.

Source: The Times of Israel; Israel Defence Forces (IDF)

Details: The Times of Israel wrote that a senior official from Joe Biden's administration said during a telephone conversation with journalists on the condition of anonymity that Israel had "significantly refined" its initial plan after negotiations with the United States.

Advertisement:

"They have significantly refined what originally was their plan," he said.

The senior official, when asked if Washington was discussing the rising civilian casualties with Israel, insisted that the US was "asking hard questions and constantly asking and ensuring there’s clarity about the objectives [they’re] seeking".

The senior official also said calling for a cease-fire after the Hamas offensive on 7 October would not be the right policy for the US.

The official noted that the ceasefire "depends on the Israelis feeling secure and ensuring something like this cannot happen again".

On the other hand, a "pause" would allow for the civilians safe passage and increase the aid flow to Gaza.

Meanwhile, the IDF announced on Saturday morning, 4 November, that the ground operation in the Gaza Strip is continuing, and that Israeli forces "killed dozens of terrorists and destroyed Hamas terror infrastructure".

Quote from IDF: "Over the past day, there were numerous attempted attacks on IDF troops from tunnel shafts and military compounds in the northern Gaza Strip. IDF troops operated in the area and killed terrorists, located Hamas weapons, and uncovered tunnel shafts that were used for terror purposes.

During combat with terrorists yesterday, IDF troops engaged with 15 terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip, killing several of them, and directed tank fire to destroy three Hamas observation posts.

Also overnight, in a targeted raid in the southern Gaza Strip, IDF armoured and engineering corps operated to map out buildings and neutralise explosive devices. During the operation, the troops encountered a terrorist cell exiting a tunnel shaft. In response, the troops fired shells toward the terrorists and killed them."

More details: UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was "horrified" by the Israeli forces' strike on an ambulances convoy in Gaza, and believes that the conflict "must stop".

"I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa hospital. The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing," the UN Secretary General said in a statement.

Earlier, the IDF said it had attacked an ambulance used by Hamas.

Background:

Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State, arrived in Israel on 3 November for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials.

Bloomberg reported that the US and Israel are exploring several options for the future of Gaza after Israeli forces succeed in ousting Hamas.

The Times of Israel, citing US and Israeli officials, said the US presidential administration is pressuring Israel to reduce the number of airstrikes in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Support UP or become our patron!