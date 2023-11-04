Explosions in Crimea: Sevastopol Bay shrouded in smoke

Explosions have been heard, and an air-raid warning has been issued in Russian-occupied Crimea, with the Russians claiming that they have put up a smokescreen in Sevastopol Bay.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed "governor" of Sevastopol; Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities)

Details: There have been media reports that an air-raid warning has been issued in Crimea.

The Russian authorities have already announced on social media that there was a "successful response by air defence".

Smoke is visible in Sevastopol, but the Russians are claiming everything is in order.

Quote from Razvozhayev: "The smoke in the Sevastopol Bay area is the military using standard means of camouflage."

Update: Radio Liberty and Russian channels are reporting explosions in Kerch.

Telegram channels claim that the ship repair plant in Kerch was attacked.

The so-called head of the Russian-occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, says that the Russian air defence system allegedly was activated near the plant, and the wreckage "fell on the territory of the docks."

