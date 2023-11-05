All Sections
Russians begin checking local taxi drivers in occupied territories

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 5 November 2023, 07:14
TAXI ROOFLIGHT. PHOTO: COREPICS/DEPOSITPHOTOS

The National Resistance Center (NRC) has reported that the Russians have been conducting inspections of local taxi drivers in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT).

Source: NRC

Quote: "The occupiers look for clients travelling during curfews or around military facilities."

Details: The NRC noted that the Russian occupying authorities had previously issued taxi drivers with passes to control and keep a record of them.

Support UP or become our patron!

