Tragedy of 128th Brigade: Three days of mourning announced in Zakarpattia Oblast

Three days of mourning have been announced in Zakarpattia Oblast due to the mass deaths of soldiers from the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, who have been struck by Russia, likely during a festive award ceremony.

Source: Viktor Mykyta, Head of Zakarpattia Oblast, on Facebook

Quote: "Our brothers-in-arms, the soldiers of the 128th Brigade, who defended Ukraine's independence from the occupiers with their own lives, were tragically killed in the area of combat operations."

Details: Viktor Mykyta said a three-day oblast-wide mourning period was announced on 6 November. State flags will be at half-mast, a minute of silence will be observed every morning at 09:00, and services will be held in churches of different denominations in the oblast.

