All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Tragedy of 128th Brigade: Three days of mourning announced in Zakarpattia Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 November 2023, 10:52
Tragedy of 128th Brigade: Three days of mourning announced in Zakarpattia Oblast
STOCK PHOTO: UKRAINIAN GENERAL STAFF

Three days of mourning have been announced in Zakarpattia Oblast due to the mass deaths of soldiers from the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, who have been struck by Russia, likely during a festive award ceremony.

Source: Viktor Mykyta, Head of Zakarpattia Oblast, on Facebook

Quote: "Our brothers-in-arms, the soldiers of the 128th Brigade, who defended Ukraine's independence from the occupiers with their own lives, were tragically killed in the area of combat operations."

Advertisement:

Details: Viktor Mykyta said a three-day oblast-wide mourning period was announced on 6 November. State flags will be at half-mast, a minute of silence will be observed every morning at 09:00, and services will be held in churches of different denominations in the oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zakarpattia OblastArmed Forceswar
Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
Zakarpattia Oblast
Zelenskyy dismisses Security Service head in Zakarpattia Oblast
Hungarian President Katalin Novák arrives in Zakarpattia
Zelenskyy holds meeting on security in Zakarpattia and meets with Hungarian community
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: