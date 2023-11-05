All Sections
Russia fails to provide proper living conditions for its forces at front – UK intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 5 November 2023, 11:48
Photo: Getty Image

The UK MoD has drawn attention to the testimony of Russian military personnel who point to poor living conditions on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on Twitter dated 5 November, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The report mentions a conference entitled Ogarkov Readings, named after Nikolai Ogarkov, Chief of the Soviet General Staff.

Russian soldiers who came back from the battlefield in Ukraine told the gathering that they had been "wet from head to toe" on the frontline for weeks on end.

"One soldier highlighted that the risk of fire alerting Ukrainian forces meant that they "couldn’t even boil a mug of tea". They highlighted living and eating "monotonous" food in pervasive mud," UK Defence Intelligence said.

The report indicates that maintaining a decent level of personal comfort and proper command and control in defensive positions is challenging for any army.

"However, open-source evidence suggests a generally very poor level on enforcement of basic field administration amongst Russian forces. This is likely partially caused by a deficit in motivated junior commanders as well as variable logistical support," the UK MoD summarised.

Background: Early this year, the UK MoD revealed that alcoholism causes a considerable number of non-combat deaths in the Russian army.

