Zelenskyy cancels visit to Israel due to leak of information

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not come on a planned visit to Israel on 7 November due to an information leak.

Source: Times of Israel

Details: Reportedly, the news about Zelenskyy’s arrival was leaked last weekend which led to the postponement of the visit.

Israeli diplomatic sources report that his visit is still expected but the date is yet to be set.

An Israeli official stated that "if President Zelensky comes, he will be welcomed with open arms".

Background: On 5 November it became known that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was going to visit Israel this week, but the trip was delayed due to a news leak by an Israeli news outlet.

In October, the same outlet wrote that Israel had refused a request from the President's Office to allow Zelenskyy to pay an official visit to the country after an attack by the Islamist group Hamas. In November, Israeli media reported that preparations for Zelenskyy's visit to Israel were "in full swing".

