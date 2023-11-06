Only 7% of locals serve in Russian "volunteer" formations in occupied territories

Only 7% of local residents are serving in Russian sham "volunteer" units in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT).

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Details: The Russians have estimated that up to 7% of locals are serving in the Pavel Sudoplatov and Margelov battalions, both created by collaborators in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Most residents of the TOT have chosen to ignore the "volunteer" battalions.

The bulk of their personnel is made up of Russian residents and mercenaries from Serbia.

